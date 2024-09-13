The SM Group's minimart chain Alfamart has reached a new milestone as it celebrates this year a decade of bringing accessible grocery shopping to Filipinos.

Alfamart said it has opened its 2,000th store in a residential village in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The store opening is part of its commitment to enhancing grocery-shopping accessibility for local neighborhoods and communities.

'Alfamart sees immense value in serving underserved communities. Our 2,000th store marks a pivotal milestone and the warm reception in Balibago underscores the impact our presence can have,' Alfamart COO Harvey Ong said.

Alfamart has significantly expanded its footprint since inaugurating its first store in the country in June 2014.

SM Investments Corp. president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio earlier said Alfamart intends to ramp up store expansion starting this year to at least 400 from a previous average of 250 new stores a year.

In June last year, Alfamart reached a new milestone with the opening of its 1,500th store in the country.

A joint venture between SM and Indonesia's PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, Alfamart combines the convenience of a corner store with the comprehensive offerings of a supermarket, a concept rapidly gaining popularity across Southeast Asia, especially among families and local markets prioritizing convenience.

It offers an array of products tailored for on-the-go customers, including ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items.

The chain ensures a consistent supply of merchandise across its network of stores through efficient distribution centers in Laguna, Quezon, Cavite, Bulacan and Pampanga.

'We are dedicated to providing a variety of merchandise, including fresh produce and frozen goods, precisely tailored to meet local needs,' Ong said.

Alfamart is part of SM's retail food business.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores.

