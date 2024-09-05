Lifestyle hub Urbanize has recently opened its biggest store in the Philippines. Located at UP Town Center in Quezon City, the new site features a wide selection of products and brand affiliates such as ?U Elements, Pacsafe, CabinZero, MaH, Coldest, Elecom and Azpac.

Representing the epitome of #Lifetools with essential gears and hacks for the everyday use, the new space takes pride of its improved store layout and product displays, which showcase the trendiest and season-specific items, alongside limited-edition offerings.

'The expansion not only serves as a testament to the business growth of Urbanize, but also as a way to meet the growing demand for our products,' reveals Ronie Ilisan, VP for marketing at Urbanize.

'We continuously look for new opportunities to better serve our #Lifetools community,' he adds.

Urbanize's key product lines include a diverse array of bags, backpacks and suitcases for professionals and travelers, as well as tumblers, organizers, travel pillows, wallets and more!

Visit Urbanize today and explore a wide range of essential life tools designed to simplify your daily adventures. Whether you're navigating the city, traveling or organizing, we have the solutions you need to make life more convenient and enjoyable.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

