Location Bank, South Africa’s leading digital location and reputation management platform, has helped one of the country’s largest retail chains achieve a dramatic turnaround in customer engagement including a 102% increase in calls and 135% more direction requests by transforming their local online presence.

The retail group, with hundreds of physical locations across the country, faced a familiar challenge: outdated listings, inconsistent data, slow review response times, and poor visibility across search platforms like Google and Apple Maps. These issues were limiting customer discovery and in-store visits.

Location Bank’s tailored solution included:



- Complete clean-up and optimisation of Google Business Profiles across all locations



- Implementation of AI-driven review response tools to improve engagement and reputation



- Enhanced local SEO strategies, including keyword-rich content and regular updates



- Distribution of accurate data across key platforms like Facebook, Waze, and Bing



- Ongoing performance tracking and optimization through Location Bank’s central dashboard

Results achieved within months:



- 102% more customer calls



- 135% increase in map direction requests



- 63% boost in local impressions



- 79% increase in clicks to profiles



- 22% rise in website visits

“For multi-location brands, visibility equals revenue” said Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. “We helped this client take control of their digital presence, and the growth in customer actions speaks for itself.”

This success story highlights the growing importance of digital location management in the retail space, especially as more consumers rely on search to choose where to shop.





