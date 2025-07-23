Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau, has continued to accelerate the growth of Dubai’s business events ecosystem and support the city’s tourism growth in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, securing 249 successful bids in the first six months of 2025 to host events through 2025 till 2029, including major congresses and high-profile incentive programmes.

This achievement marks a 29 percent increase in bid submissions compared to the same period last year, with a total of 391 bids submitted year-to-date and a conversion rate of 64 percent, up from 58 percent in H1 2024.

These confirmed wins are expected to bring 127,087 delegates, a 35percent year-on-year increase in delegate numbers, further enhancing Dubai’s global standing as a hub for international business events and the emirate’s knowledge economy.

DBE's active engagement in the international market contributed to its strong performance, with teams conducting five sales missions across Asia (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, India) as well as Europe (France and Belgium) and North America, engaging over 50 stakeholders and partners as well as representing Dubai in key strategic industry trade shows such as IMEX Frankfurt during H1 2025.

Dubai’s global stature as a preferred business events destination was further underlined by new accolades in 2025. The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) ranked Dubai number one globally for highest attendee number per association meeting and the city retained its number one spot in the Middle East and Africa for total number of association meetings hosted.

Notable wins during the first half of the year include the 2029 edition of Sibos, which is expected to attract 12,000 delegates, the 2027 1st Conjoint Meeting of the Cervical Spine Research Society - Asia Pacific and Europe with 800 delegates, and the 2026 edition of the World Congress on Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ISUOG), which will bring 2,000 delegates.

Other association events include the 2026 Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat International Conference with 1,500 delegates and the 2026 International Symposium on Electronic Art (ISEA) with 1,000 delegates.

In the corporate and incentive space, Dubai secured the 2026 Africa Energy Forum with 2,000 delegates, the Herbalife Multiple Market Incentive with 2,400 delegates, and the Planisware Incentive with 1,300 delegates.

Returning events include Token2049 in 2026 with 15,000 delegates. Google will also call Dubai its home for two of its flagship conferences in 2026 and 2028, with 4,000 delegates each year. These achievements were further supported by DBE’s Al Safeer Programme, which contributed to 51 ambassador-led bids during the period, winning 32 to date.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “Dubai's achievement during the first half of 2025 is a testament to the city's commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration in business events."

He added that the diversity and extent of events booked this year confirm Dubai's infrastructure of international standards, accessibility, and market insight.