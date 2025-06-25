Government’s Spaza Shop Support Awareness Campaign is providing much-needed clarity while also encouraging business owners to do things by the book.

“Before today, I didn’t know where to start or which documents were truly necessary. This workshop answered questions I’ve had for years. Now, I understand what compliance actually means and how to meet those expectations,” spaza shop owner Matshidiso Mooki said.

Mooki was among those who attended the session held at the City Hall in the Vereeniging Central Business District in Gauteng recently. She said the campaign brought clarity.

“I am determined to ensure that I comply with all the regulations so that I can qualify for support through the Spaza Shop Support Fund,” she said of the session.

The campaign offered spaza shop owners and township-based convenience store operators critical information on how to apply for both financial and non-financial support under the R500m fund that was launched by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau and Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams in April.

For Matome Tshabalala, the information received at the session was a game changer. He started his shop after the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I’ve always operated informally, but now I want to do things the right way. What stood out for me was the emphasis on record-keeping and understanding zoning laws. I also appreciated the introduction to stock management and bookkeeping,” he said.

The campaign, which aims to formalise and support township-based enterprises, brought together local spaza shop owners, government officials and business development stakeholders.

Compliance

Participants at the session heard about the importance of compliance requirements for spaza shop permit applications.

Matshepo Madumbo, the assistant manager of Local Economic Development and Tourism at Emfuleni Local Municipality, emphasised the importance of adhering to municipal regulations when applying for permits.

“Many residential areas are not zoned for commercial activity. For a spaza shop to operate legally, the property owner must apply for a rezoning certificate. Without that, the business cannot be recognised as compliant.

“I cannot stress the importance of submitting a stamped building plan, an occupancy certificate, certified identity document, a proof of address no older than three months, and registration documents from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) along with a valid tax clearance certificate,” she said.

Madumbo noted that failure to comply with these requirements often leads to unnecessary delays and missed opportunities for funding and supplier networks.

“The Spaza Shop Support Campaign continues to rollout across provinces, ensuring that township entrepreneurs are not only included in the broader economic framework but are also equipped to thrive within it.

“By focusing on compliance, formalisation, and access to resources, the campaign is helping to level the playing field for small business owners in underserved communities,” said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the Department of Small Business Development.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).