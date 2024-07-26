In a bid to reduce transportation costs and promote sustainable energy, the Federal Government is making strides towards embracing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, met with Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, Programme Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGI), to discuss the establishment of a CNG park within the prospective Ajaokuta Industrial Park.

The move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ which aims to reduce transportation costs by at least 40% following the removal of the petroleum subsidy. The CNG initiative is expected to play a critical role in achieving this objective.

According to Prince Audu, the Ajaokuta Industrial Park will host various categories of companies, including a CNG park, which will be a critical component. He emphasized the availability of necessary resources in Ajaokuta, such as gas, engineering, and tools workshops, to facilitate the construction and assembly of CNG kits.

Engr. Oluwagbemi commended the partnership between the Ministry and P-CNGI, stating that the steel industry is essential for the actualization of the CNG initiative. He highlighted the benefits of establishing the CNG park in Ajaokuta, including the evolution from importing components to manufacturing them, which will address transportation challenges.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Chris Osa Isokpunwu, lauded the initiative and pledged the Ministry’s support. Engr. Sumaila Abdul-Akaba, Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, assured P-CNGI of the company’s cooperation in bringing the project to fruition.

The establishment of the CNG park in Ajaokuta is expected to be a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards embracing sustainable energy and reducing its reliance on petroleum products.

