Saudi Arabia - Nahdi Medical Company, a major retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia, has announced a new partnership with Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group, to develop a 3 megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop solar installation to power Imdad, Nahdi’s distribution centre.

With a tenure of 15 years, Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for the project, including the finance, design, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance for the entire length of the agreement. The solar installation at Imdad will help to avoid more than 3,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, decarbonising Nahdi’s central logistical operations and yielding substantial environmental advantages for all its business aspects.

The emissions reduction achieved by the project will be equivalent to meeting the electricity consumption of 625 households for one year, the company said.

Eng Yasir Jamal, Chief Supply Chain Officer, stated: “As a proud national Saudi company and the Kingdom’s leading pharmacy retailer, Nahdi is fully aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030. Developing strategic partnerships is a core element of our strategy, and our collaboration with Emerge reflects our deep commitment to sustainability and clean energy—key pillars in building a healthier and more vibrant future for our guests and for the kingdom. By embracing renewable energy, we affirm our environmental responsibility and continue to enhance the long-term value we bring to the community. This initiative further reinforces our role in the healthcare sector and our mission to add beats to the lives of our guests every day.”

Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, said: “The abundant, year-round sunshine in Saudi Arabia makes solar power the obvious choice for any business looking to transform its energy supply to a cleaner, greener power source. Our turnkey solutions, with no upfront costs, make it as easy as can be for those ready to make the jump. We’re excited to support Nahdi on its sustainability journey and contribute to the broader goals of Vision 2030.”

Emerge was formed in 2021 to develop distributed solar, battery storage, off-grid solar and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients. The company today supplies clean electricity to more than 40 commercial, industrial, educational and hospitality sites across the region. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).