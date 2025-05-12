OQX, the Research and Development and Innovation arm of OQ, the global energy investment group, has launched its flagship accelerator programme with 13 pioneering startups that will drive Oman's sustainable energy future. Announced during Oman Sustainability Week 2025, the initiative represents a strategic investment in homegrown innovation aligned with OQ’s global energy transition objectives.

"This accelerator represents OQ's commitment to transforming Oman's innovation landscape," said Dr Ammar al Ojaili, VP of Innovation at OQ. "Through systematic conversion of our brightest ideas into market-ready solutions, we are positioning the nation as a leader in the new energy economy. Our programme ensures Omani innovation doesn’t just compete but defines global energy standards." The carefully selected cohort demonstrates Oman's emerging leadership across critical energy technologies. In renewable energy optimisation, DAWM is developing nanocoatings to enhance solar panel efficiency, while Dymuma has created autonomous cleaning robots that maintain photovoltaic systems without water. AB Energy brings innovative thermal storage solutions and mobile solar microgrids to increase renewable energy accessibility.

Water sustainability innovations feature prominently, with Desolenator pioneering solar-powered desalination and EcoSorb transforming palm waste into aerogel materials for water treatment. InkClear offers an equally compelling solution, replacing traditional activated carbon with marine waste-based filtration that reduces costs by 40 per cent.

Dr Ammar al Ojaili, VP of Innovation at OQ.

The programme also supports breakthroughs in industrial efficiency. Sentin leverages AI to revolutionise energy sector inspections, while Smart PSV brings intelligent monitoring to pressure safety valves. PolyPro Solutions enhances pipeline safety with polymer-based systems featuring predictive failure technology, and IPO Control optimises plant operations through AI-driven analytics.

Circular economy innovations include BioChem's biological treatment of industrial gases and Green Catalyst's eco-friendly oil desulphurisation process. The cohort is rounded out by specialised solutions like the rotor dynamics simulation, demonstrating the programme's commitment to supporting critical energy technologies.

The programme offers participants direct access to OQ's industry expertise and international network, with a structured pathway from prototype to commercialisation. Building on the success of OQ's December 2024 pre-accelerator, this initiative creates a complete innovation lifecycle supporting ventures from concept through to scale.

With applications for a second cohort, OQX is establishing Oman as a regional hub for energy innovation. The programme's unique value lies in its ability to connect promising technologies with OQ's global infrastructure and market access, accelerating the development of solutions that can transform the energy sector.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).