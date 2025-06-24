Muscat: Nama Electricity Distribution has announced that it will host the 4th edition of IEEE PowerTalks 2025, the region’s premier power and energy conference, from October 13–15 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat.

Organised in partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and supported by the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), the conference will convene global experts, policymakers, technologists and energy leaders to discuss sustainable energy development and support Oman Vision 2040 objectives.

Held under the theme “Accelerating energy transition in Oman”, the event will serve as a key platform for advancing innovation in the power sector. It aims to foster international collaboration, enable knowledge transfer, and encourage the adoption of clean technologies in alignment with national energy transition goals.

IEEE PowerTalks 2025 will spotlight Oman’s growing role in the regional energy transformation, particularly as the Sultanate targets 30% renewable energy by 2030 and increased investment in green hydrogen and emissions reduction.

More than 2,000 participants and 100 speakers from over 30 countries are expected to attend. The conference will feature technical sessions, interactive panels, and an exhibition showcasing smart grid solutions, renewable technologies, AI-powered systems and energy storage.

Eng. Ala Mosa, CEO of Nama Electricity Distribution, said: “Hosting IEEE PowerTalks 2025 reflects our commitment to enabling energy innovation and supporting the national transition agenda. This platform strengthens international collaboration and promotes practical solutions to energy challenges.”

Eng. Abdullah al Wahaibi, Chair of the IEEE Power & Energy Society in Oman, added: “This event is a catalyst for transformative thinking and aligns with our mission to advance technology for the benefit of humanity. Oman’s energy shift presents both technical challenges and promising opportunities.”

IEEE’s involvement ensures the highest standards of technical integrity and international credibility for the conference.

