MUSCAT: Sohar Aluminium — the country's primary aluminium producer owned 40% by Oman's integrated global energy group OQ — is intensifying its drive to enhance energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and support Oman’s broader sustainability ambitions through a series of targeted initiatives. These efforts form part of the company’s long-term commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship. This report is based on the Sohar Aluminium Sustainability Report 2024, which highlights progress across key areas such as energy management, emissions control, and decarbonisation strategy.

Energy plays a critical role in the company’s refining and smelting operations, which are among the most energy-intensive industrial processes. Sohar Aluminium predominantly relies on natural gas secured through a long-standing agreement with the Omani government. To ensure business continuity and operational resilience, the company’s on-site power plant is also capable of switching to diesel in emergency situations.

Following the 2023 Order of Magnitude study—which identified 45 improvement opportunities across electricity, gas, water, and compressed air systems—Sohar Aluminium has implemented several energy-saving measures. Among these, the optimisation of the compressed air system has delivered tangible results, including lower energy use, reduced maintenance needs, and extended equipment life. This not only enhances system performance but also contributes to overall emission reductions.

The company’s GHG emissions primarily arise from fuel combustion at its power plant and from the electrolytic smelting process, which generates carbon dioxide (CO2), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), and hydrogen fluoride. In 2024, Sohar Aluminium continued to employ its proprietary GHG calculation tool, aligned with the GHG Protocol and the International Aluminium Institute’s reporting standards, to track and manage emissions. An independent Carbon Footprint study further benchmarked the company’s emissions profile against global best practices.

Notably, benchmarking data shows that Sohar Aluminium performs competitively compared to five other smelters in the GCC region, underscoring the effectiveness of its emissions management strategies. The company also adheres strictly to national environmental regulations. However, total emissions intensity rose slightly in 2024 to 6.19 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of aluminium, compared to 5.51 tonnes in 2023—a change likely driven by increased production volumes.

Despite this uptick, the company has made measurable progress in targeted areas. Over the past six years, fluoride emissions were reduced by 22 per cent, while nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from the power plant have steadily declined from 2021 to 2024. Sohar Aluminium remains firmly committed to reversing any upward emissions trends and aligning its operations with Oman’s net-zero aspirations.

The company’s Decarbonisation Strategy, updated and reviewed in December 2024 with stakeholders including OQ Alternative Energy, Rio Tinto, and TAQA, lays out an ambitious roadmap. Aligned with the International Aluminium Institute’s net-zero pathways, the plan sets progressive emissions reduction targets: 13 per cent by 2030, 43 per cent by 2040, and 86 per cent by 2050, using 2021 as the baseline year.

Sohar Aluminium’s decarbonisation roadmap is further strengthened by its involvement in the SOHAR Net Zero Alliance (SNZA) and its pledge to the IAI’s carbon emissions reduction framework, announced at COP28. These partnerships underscore the company’s commitment to aligning local efforts with global climate goals.

Aluminium recycling forms a key pillar of Sohar Aluminium’s sustainability agenda. In 2024, the company recycled 3,543 metric tonnes of external scrap, reducing the energy required for production by up to 95 per cent compared to primary smelting. This not only contributes significantly to emission reductions but also promotes resource circularity and waste minimisation.

By advancing energy efficiency, pursuing rigorous emissions controls, and embedding recycling in its operations, Sohar Aluminium is demonstrating how industrial giants can play a pivotal role in advancing national and international sustainability objectives.

