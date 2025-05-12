H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived at the Presidential Palace in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Upon arrival, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was received by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

An official reception ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace, during which Kassym-Jomart Tokayev escorted the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to the ceremonial platform, where the national anthems of the UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan were played.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the guard of honour lined up in the palace courtyard to greet them.

During the reception, H.H. Sheikh Khaled greeted Kazakh ministers and senior officials, while Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted members of the UAE official delegation accompanying His Highness.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled is accompanied on the visit by a high-level official delegation comprising several ministers and senior UAE government officials.