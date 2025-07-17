Riyadh: The GCC Customs Union Authority and Malomatia company signed a contract to build a unified central platform for the exchange of customs data among GCC countries.

This strategic step aims to modernise and develop the digital infrastructure for customs procedures and enhance joint customs work, within a shared vision that reflects the aspirations of GCC countries toward a more interconnected and efficient Gulf economy.

A statement issued by Malomatia company on Wednesday indicated that the platform project contract, which was signed yesterday at the headquarters of the Customs Union Authority in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, represents a qualitative shift in the path of Gulf customs cooperation, by enabling a secure and immediate exchange of customs data between customs authorities and administrations in the GCC countries.

This will contribute to accelerating the flow of customs data, streamlining the movement of goods, improving risk analysis tools, raising compliance levels, and providing accurate data to support decision-making, in line with the best international standards and contributing to achieving the strategic objectives of the Customs Union Authority.

Executive Director of the GCC Customs Union Authority H E Dr. Suleiman bin Masoud Al Ghafri emphasised that this project embodies the commitment of the GCC countries to building a unified and flexible customs system, within a comprehensive strategic vision led by the authority to support Gulf customs integration and consolidate the position of the GCC countries as an effective economic group in the fields of trade and logistics services at the regional and international levels. This vision is based on digital transformation and institutional integration, and enhances the region’s ability to efficiently deal with the variables of global supply chains through electronic connectivity and effective coordination between customs authorities and administrations.

For his part, CEO of Malomatia Khalid bin Mohamed Al Kubaisi said that the customs data exchange platform will provide integrated and secure technical solutions that connect relevant entities, expedite customs clearance processes, and ensure a smooth and accurate flow of data to support regional cooperation and foster economic growth. The platform will also work to achieve digital customs integration among GCC countries, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting regulatory compliance through a unified data exchange platform.

The implementation of this unified platform represents a pivotal stage in the development of the Gulf customs system, as it will consolidate the establishment of a unified and secure digital infrastructure that enables customs agencies and administrations to access accurate and immediate information, contributing to increased performance efficiency, accelerating procedures, and enhancing digital integration among member states.

