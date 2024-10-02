THE Federal Government has commenced nationwide distribution of 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) – powered tricycles to some beneficiaries in Abuja.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senate George Akume, flagged off the first phase of the programme in Abuja on Tuesday.

He was represented by Maurice Nnamdi, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

At the event, the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (NATOMORAS), made case for its over 18 million members across the country, urging the federal government to fulfill its promise of empowering its members through the allocation of the tricycles.

The launch of the programme was to mark the 64th Independence Anniversary celebration and in keeping with the promise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to empower youth for self-reliant.

Minister of state for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, in his remark noted noted that the government has plans in place to increase number of CNG tricycles from 2,000 to 5,000, clarified that, apart from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) other states across the federation would also benefit from the presidential initiative.

He said, “This 2000 is going to come to 5000, it is not only for FCT. It is going for Kogi state. By tomorrow, it is going to Kwara state, and it’s going to so many other state that we have the CNG propriety.”

Earlier in his remarks, NATOMORAS President, Usman Buba Gwoza urged the government to fulfill its promise of empowering the association members through the allocation of the CNG-powered tricycles.

According to him NATOMORAS members who are the riders and owners of the commercial vehicles are vital to the every day movement of millions of Nigerians.

He added that the empowerment of NATOMORAS members with the tricycles would not only uplift their livelihoods but would also support the administration’s goals of job creation, poverty alleviation, and environmental sustainability.

“We have walked this together, with trust, faith, and commitment. Now, we urge the government to honor its promise, recognizing the pivotal role NATOMORAS plays in Nigeria’s community transport system.

“Together, we can further build a future where clean energy, empowered citizens, and a prosperous nation go hand in hand,” he added.

On his part, the Project Director and CEO of the P-CNGi, Michael Oluwagbemi who noted that the CNG initiative will reduce the cost of transportation for all Nigerians, said it will also enhance economic well being of citizens by reducing dependence on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

“One of those key promises of Mr. President was the implementation of the presidential CNG initiative to reduce the cost of transportation for all Nigerians, to enhance our economic well being by reducing our dependence on PMS and the subsequent expenditure of the federal government on fuel subsidy.

“This is to enhance the environment by ensuring that we are utilizing a cleaner fuel, a cheaper fuel, a safer fuel, a reliable fuel in compressed natural gas, and to create jobs, most especially for our teaming youth population that represent well over 75% of our population.”

