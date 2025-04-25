Niger State House of Assembly has officially approved the report from its Standing Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, led by Hon. (Dr) Alhaji Bello Bako, representing Rijau Constituency of the State.

The Committee consulted with representatives from the Ministry for Local Government and the Planning Commission to gather advice on procedural matters and current financial rules and regulations.

The Committee revealed that the Recurrent Expenditure totals ₦96,286,909,470.58, while the Capital Expenditure amounts to ₦55,434,793,131.53. This brings the overall budget for the Local Government Councils to ₦151,721,702,602.11.

The Committee noted that insecurity in certain Local Government areas has hindered effective revenue collection, resulting in unrealistic revenue projections.

To address these issues, the Committee recommended that all Local Government Councils: Establish sound and sustainable mechanisms to enhance their revenue base,Vigorously pursue the collection of revenues and block any leakages, Ensure the prompt deposit of revenues into Local Government revenue accounts, and Improve capital allocations to better serve the needs of the populace.

Furthermore, the Committee emphasized that the proposed allocations for capital expenditures needed enhancement, as the current proposal may fall short of achieving the desired impact on the administration’s goals.

After thorough consideration, the House unanimously adopted the budget bill.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, praised the Committee for its diligence and hard work, assuring that the Committee will strengthen its oversight functions to ensure proper implementation of the budget provisions.

The Speaker instructed the Clerk of the House to send a clean copy of the budget to the Executive for assent.

In a related development, the House has set up a five-member ad hoc committee to investigate the land dispute between the Gbangba Dzuka Community in Gbako Local Government Area and the Gonna Community in Katcha Local Government Area.

This decision follows a motion of urgent public importance presented by Hon. Yahaya Ahmadu, the Member representing Gbako Constituency.

In presenting the motion, Hon. Ahmadu informed the House about a violent communal clash that occurred on April 15, resulting in two deaths and several injuries.

The conflict arose when villagers from Gbangba attempted to cultivate their farmland after the rains, only to be attacked by individuals from the Gonna Community.

Hon. Ahmadu asserted that the land in question belongs to the Gbangba Community of Gbako Local Government Area; however, its proximity to Gonna in Katcha Local Government Area has led to ongoing disputes over ownership.

He warned that if the situation is not addressed urgently, it could escalate or lead to further violent reprisals.”

