Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Slovak Business Council.

The initiative aims to enhance economic ties between the business communities in Dubai and Slovakia and foster stronger trade and investment relations across diverse sectors.

The council was officially launched during its inaugural annual general meeting, which took place today at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters. Participants discussed avenues to expand cooperation, identify promising business opportunities, share expertise and data, and organise bilateral business events.

This strategic step reflects Dubai’s growing importance as a business destination of choice among Slovakian investors. By the end of 2024, the number of Slovakian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce had reached 134, representing annual growth of 41%.

During the first quarter of this year alone, 10 new Slovakian companies joined the chamber’s membership. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Slovakia reached a value of AED3.4 billion in 2024, marking a 38% increase compared to 2023.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “The establishment of the Slovak Business Council represents a significant step in strengthening economic relations between Dubai and Slovakia. The council will serve as a vital platform to unlock new partnership opportunities and contribute to the growth of bilateral trade and investments.”

The Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce represent the interests of companies and investors from specific markets operating in Dubai. They work in close cooperation with the chamber to enhance bilateral trade and investments between Dubai and the markets represented, with the goal of developing robust long-term economic partnerships.