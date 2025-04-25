H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, launched the Dubai AI Academy, a major new initiative aimed at mainstreaming artificial intelligence (AI) education and advancing its adoption across vital sectors of the economy.

The launch took place during the inaugural Dubai AI Week 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness and organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, from 21st to 25th April across the Museum of the Future, AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers, and multiple other locations across Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “Dubai will be the destination of choice for those who are seeking to lead the future of artificial intelligence. We will continue to support impactful initiatives that showcase the promising and diverse applications of AI, and the opportunities it offers to accelerate economic growth and advance progress across government, education, and society.”

The Dubai AI Academy is part of the Dubai AI Campus, the region’s largest dedicated cluster of AI and advanced technology companies, located within the DIFC Innovation Hub. To be developed with the support of the DIFC Academy, the initiative is designed to educate 10,000 emerging and experienced leaders, positioning itself as a leading provider of AI training and certification programmes.

The Academy will collaborate with globally renowned academic institutions including Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, Udacity, and the Minerva Project, offering tailored programmes that equip participants with the skills required to lead in an AI-enabled world.

Initial offerings will include ‘AI for Civil Service’, targeting government employees, and ‘Leadership in the Age of AI’, focused on strategic decision-making, ethics, and adaptability in complex, tech-driven environments.

By expanding AI education at scale, the Academy will support Dubai’s ambition to double the impact of AI on its GDP and advance its global competitiveness. Training modules will address essential capabilities such as identifying and implementing AI use cases, integrating AI into business strategies, and applying ethical frameworks for responsible adoption.

This initiative aligns with the goals of the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI) and reinforces the emirate’s long-term vision to become a global centre for AI, innovation, and technology. The Dubai AI Campus, which launched under the directives of His Highness in 2023, plays a central role in supporting this transformation by providing computing power, business acceleration programmes, and a bespoke AI business licensing model.

The Academy also contributes to the objectives of DIFC’s 2030 Strategy, by enhancing talent development within Dubai’s expanding AI, FinTech, and innovation ecosystem. Its establishment is expected to significantly boost productivity within the local workforce and serve as a key enabler for the integration of AI applications in both public and private sectors.