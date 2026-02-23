Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reviewed plans to modernise Egypt’s education system, including the integration of artificial intelligence and programming into school curricula, during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif, according to a presidential statement.

The education minister outlined ongoing efforts to introduce programming and AI courses in cooperation with Japan, as well as plans to distribute tablets to technical education students. The government is also working to align technical education with international standards through partnerships with several countries.

Egypt has reached an agreement with Italy to upgrade 103 technical schools starting from the next academic year. In parallel, discussions are under way with the United Kingdom to establish 100 new technical schools, the statement said.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of equipping students with up-to-date programming and AI skills in line with international benchmarks. He also underscored the need to enhance both the academic and vocational standards of technical education graduates to better meet labour market demands.

The meeting further reviewed initiatives aimed at strengthening students’ financial and digital literacy through a cooperation protocol signed with the Financial Regulatory Authority. The initiative is designed to promote financial awareness and practical money management skills among students.

Officials also discussed preparations for the 2025-2026 secondary school examinations, with the president calling for strict governance measures and firm penalties for violations to safeguard fairness and credibility.

In addition, plans were presented to train staff in 100 schools in cooperation with a Japanese university, alongside broader efforts to expand international partnerships in both general and technical education.

