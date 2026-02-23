NEW DELHI - Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) President Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi announced that Saudi Arabia is the first Arab nation to join the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he emphasized that the accession to the GPAI underscores the Kingdom’s leadership in fostering the responsible and reliable use of AI. Notably, Saudi Arabia ranks third globally in contributions to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development AI Policy Observatory, having submitted over 60 policies to support international governance.

According to Alghamdi, this strategic partnership aims to expand AI risk monitoring to the Middle East, aligning regional priorities with international standards and reinforcing the Riyadh Charter on AI to ensure ethical technological development for the benefit of humanity.

Saudi Arabia has officially joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an initiative hosted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and originating from the G7.

Represented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Kingdom’s accession to the GPAI highlights its role as a global leader in AI governance and development. Supported by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, this membership aligns with Vision 2030 goals to localize advanced technologies and boost the digital economy's contribution to GDP.

By joining over 40 nations, Saudi Arabia will actively shape international AI standards, promote ethical and responsible AI use, and attract high-quality global investments into its robust regulatory environment.

