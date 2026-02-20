MUSCAT: Oman Telecommunications Company SAOG (Omantel) has reported a strong set of unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, with Group net profit surging 87.7 per cent to RO 371.0 million, up from RO 197.7 million in 2024.

The sharp increase in profitability was underpinned by improved EBITDA performance across all operations, alongside the accounting impact of hyperinflation adjustments related to its Sudanese subsidiary.

Group revenue climbed 11.4 per cent year-on-year to RO 3,413.1 million, compared with RO 3,062.7 million in the previous year. EBITDA rose 10.6 per cent to RO 1,155.4 million, while the EBITDA margin remained robust at 33.9 per cent.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased 63.1 per cent to RO 88.4 million, up from RO 54.2 million a year earlier. Non-controlling interests accounted for RO 282.6 million of total profit. Omantel said the implementation of IAS 29 — Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies — for its Sudan operations had a positive impact on the 2025 results.

The accounting adjustment increased reported revenue by RO 45.9 million, EBITDA by RO 25.7 million, and net profit by RO 19.2 million during the year. Net income attributable to shareholders rose by RO 4.2 million as a result.

The standard also required a restatement of 2024 comparatives, reducing previously reported 2024 Group net profit by RO 109.1 million to RO 197.7 million, primarily due to impairment losses on assets.

Domestically, Omantel delivered solid top-line growth. Revenues from domestic operations rose 8.6 per cent to RO 676.1 million, driven by higher telecom revenues of RO 36.7 million.

Fixed revenues increased 4.2 per cent, device revenues jumped 20.5 per cent, and wholesale revenues grew 10.4 per cent.

The company also reported continued progress in its TechCo strategy, with Smart Solutions revenues rising by RO 6.7 million and hosting and cloud services increasing by RO 9.5 million, reflecting further diversification of its revenue base.

Domestic EBITDA stood at RO 180.4 million, broadly in line with RO 180.3 million in 2024. However, the prior-year figure included a one-off gain of RO 13.2 million related to the settlement of a legacy financial claim.

Excluding that item, domestic EBITDA improved by RO 13.3 million year-on-year, supported by stronger revenue and lower impairment provisions.

Reported domestic profit for 2025 reached RO 95.4 million, compared with RO 69.4 million in 2024. This figure includes an additional interim dividend of RO 29.8 million declared by Zain Group in November 2025 in lieu of a final dividend payable in April 2026.

Excluding the additional dividend, normalised domestic profit stood at RO 65.6 million, slightly lower than the RO 69.4 million recorded in 2024, reflecting higher depreciation and amortisation charges linked to increased investments in core telecom infrastructure and TechCo initiatives.

At the Group level, Zain’s performance remained a key contributor. Zain reported revenues of RO 2,856.02 million in 2025, up from RO 2,499.4 million in 2024, while EBITDA reached RO 974.9 million. Net profit rose sharply to RO 354.7 million.

