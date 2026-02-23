Arab Finance: Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company (CPCI) recorded net profits after tax worth EGP 268.960 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, up by 9.42% higher year on year (YoY) from EGP 245.789 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 18 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 16.5 a year earlier.

Likewise, revenues grew to EGP 1.254 billion in H1 FY2025/2026 from EGP 1.053 billion in H1 FY2024/2025.

In FY 2024/2025, Kahira Pharmaceuticals’ net profit after tax jumped by 80.29% YoY to EGP 443.721 million from EGP 246.110 million.