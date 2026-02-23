Arab Finance: Alexandria Spinning and Weaving Company (Spinalex) registered a 99.77% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the financial indicators showed.

Net profits reached EGP 59,316, compared to EGP 26.824 million in Q1 FY2024/2025.

Revenues declined YoY to EGP 159.599 million at the end of September 2025 from EGP 184.886 million.

In FY 2024/2025, Spinalex turned into losses of EGP 13.611 million, versus profits of EGP 115.232 million in FY 2023/2024.