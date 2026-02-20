Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates declined on ​Friday as ⁠investors weighed growing geopolitical tensions after the ‌U.S. said Iran will suffer if it does not ​agree a deal on its nuclear activity in a ​matter of days.

U.S. ​President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "really bad things" would happen if Tehran does ⁠not come to an agreement to curtail its nuclear programme. Trump set a deadline of 10 to 15 days.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index slipped ​0.3%, pressured ‌by a ⁠2.6% decline ⁠in real estate heavyweight Aldar Properties and a 1.4% decrease ​in Agility Global . Aldar Properties ‌said it had issued $1 billion ⁠in subordinated hybrid notes to Apollo Global Management through a private placement.

However, agro-food investor Invictus jumped 1.6% after the firm recorded a 34% increase in its full-year profit to 225.9 million dirhams ($61.51 million). Dubai's main market closed 0.3% lower; Dubai Islamic Bank fell 2.2% and top ‌lender Emirates NBD Bank dropped 0.7%.

Oil prices — a ⁠key catalyst for the Gulf's ​financial market — eased 0.4% to $71.38 a barrel after two sessions of gains.

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to ​10,581 points

DUBAI down ‌0.3% to 6,590 points

($1 = 3.6726 UAE ⁠dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd ​Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)