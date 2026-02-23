Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Sunday after the EGX30 index retreated by 2.18% to 49,460.88 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also fell by 1.99% to 5,215.7 points.

Similarly, the EGX35-LV declined by 1.95% to 5,107.07 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX70 index finished the session lower, by 2.35% at 12,427.89 points and by 2.22% at 17,409.59 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.586 billion through the trading of 1.164 billion shares over 1141,906 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap hit EGP 3.245 trillion.

Individuals controlled 75.36% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled 24.63%.

The Egyptians dominated 92.88% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 3.99% and 3.13%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 29.708 million and EGP 8.196 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 37.905 million.