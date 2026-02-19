The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index down 2.98% to 50,667.67 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index declined by 3.14% to 5,321.75 points. Likewise, the EGX35-LV fell by 2.73% to 5,208.39 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 2.96% at 12,726.55 points and by 2.92% at 17,804.1 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 5.609 billion through the exchange of 1.401 billion shares over 146,104 transactions, whereas the market cap hit EGP 3.306 trillion.

Egyptians dominated 83.39% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 10.71% and 5.9%, respectively.

Retail investors took over 70.23% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 29.76%.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 237.932 million. Foreign and Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 197.292 million and EGP 40.639 million, respectively.

