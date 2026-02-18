Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Wednesday after Iran touted progress in nuclear negotiations with ​the United ⁠States. Iran's foreign minister said after talks in Geneva on Tuesday that Tehran ‌and Washington had reached an understanding on the main "guiding principles" for resolving their longstanding nuclear ​dispute, easing fears of a military conflict.

Crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - gained ​more than ​1% after falling in the previous session as investors assessed developments in Russia-Ukraine and U.S.–Iran talks.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%, snapping a three-day ⁠losing streak, led by a 1.7% rise in the country's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank . Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco finished 0.6% higher. GCC stock markets were mostly higher, supported by encouraging signals from the U.S.–Iran meetings.

The ​improved mood offered ‌a break from ⁠the recent ⁠risk-off sentiment driven by heightened regional geopolitical tensions, said George Pavel general manager at Naga.com Middle ​East. Dubai's main share index advanced 1.2%, buoyed by ‌a 3.4% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a ⁠3.9% leap in budget airliner Air Arabia. Pavel said the Dubai market seems well placed to sustain its upward momentum, backed by sound fundamentals and robust economic forecasts for the year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index climbed 1.2%, outperforming Gulf peers, with Aldar Properties rising 2%, after the developer announced a mid-rise residential project in Dubai as part of its joint venture with Dubai Holdings. Meanwhile, Iran and Russia will conduct navy drills in the Sea of ‌Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Thursday, the Iranian ⁠semi-official Fars news agency reported, a few days after ​Revolutionary Guards conducted military drills in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Qatari index added 0.2%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank putting on 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip ​index finished 0.8% ‌higher, .

Saudi Arabia rose 0.5% to 11,155

Abu Dhabi advanced 1.2% to 10,755

Dubai gained 1.2% to 6,765

Qatar was up 0.2% to 11,389

Egypt added 0.8% to ⁠52,222

Bahrain increased 0.8% to 2,069

Oman eased 0.2% to 7,294

Kuwait added ​0.7% to 9,345

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)