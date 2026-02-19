Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) maintained its positive performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.75% to 52,222.34 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also jumped by 1.36% to 5,494.21 points, while the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.79% to 5,354.58 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index concluded the session higher by 0.93% at 13,114.91 points and by 1.14% at 18,339.7 points, respectively.

A total of 1.881 billion shares were traded at a value of EGP 8.834 billion over 174,630 transactions, whereas the market cap stood at EGP 3.394 trillion.

Egyptians dominated 87.41% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 6.97% and 5.62%, respectively.

Retail investors took over 71.15% of trading transactions, while institutions represented the remaining 28.84%.

Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 419.609 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 363.284 million and EGP 56.325 million, respectively.