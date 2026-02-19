Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) achieved consolidated net profits attributable to the parent of EGP 115.729 million in 2025, versus net losses of EGP 38.043 million in 2024, according to the financial results

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.20 last year, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.07 at the end of December 2024.

Net sales increased year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 894.544 million in 2025 from EGP 519.969 million.

As for the standalone business, the EGX-listed firm turned profitable with EGP 111.419 million in 2025, compared to net losses of EGP 28.758 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 894.690 million from EGP 517.588 million.

In the first nine months of 2025, Macro Capital shifted to a consolidated net profit worth EGP 103.88 million, versus net losses of EGP 66.119 million during the same period in 2024.

