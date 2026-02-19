Bargain-hunting activities resurfaced on the Nigerian equities market, driving a modest rebound as investors cherry-picked fundamentally sound counters across key sectors.

Market capitalization similarly grew by 0.56 percent, gaining N683.62 billion to N122.24 trillion. The benchmark All-Share Index closed higher by 0.6 per cent to settle at 190,427.96 points, supported primarily by gains in Seplat Energy Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Presco Plc.

The renewed buying interest pushed the Month-to-Date return to 15.2 per cent, while the Year-to-Date return advanced further to 22.4 per cent, underscoring the market’s sustained bullish undertone despite intermittent profit-taking sessions.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

