Arab African International Bank (AAIB) has signed an agreement with Siemens Healthineers to provide Assiut University Hospitals with Upper Egypt’s first integrated artificial intelligence-powered radiotherapy system, the bank announced on Thursday.

The agreement makes AAIB the first private bank in Egypt to support the procurement of a comprehensive radiation therapy system. The project, which includes a Linear Accelerator (TrueBeam) and a CT-Simulator, is designed to serve patients across Upper Egypt and the rest of the country as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility programme.

The integrated system utilizes global technological solutions in oncology, employing AI for treatment planning to improve dose distribution and reduce human error. According to the bank, the technology aims to shorten session times, enhance patient comfort, and reduce waiting lists through a seamless integration of the planning and execution phases.

Tamer Waheed, Deputy Chairperson and Managing Director of AAIB, said the initiative continues the bank’s long-standing support for community development in high-need areas.

“This advanced radiotherapy system represents a turning point in the treatment path for oncology patients, providing modern technologies that contribute to improving treatment results and reducing side effects,” Waheed said.

Diaa El-Shennawy, Head of Sales at Siemens Healthineers Egypt, stated that the future of healthcare relies on the integration of diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy. He noted that the partnership establishes a model for oncology treatment that enhances medical decision-making and patient safety while supporting the performance of medical teams.

Mohamed El-Shahawy, Head of Varian Egypt and North East Africa, added that the system relies on AI to ensure high standards of accuracy, from dose calculation to real-time tumour targeting. “We are not just providing a radiation device, but an integrated and advanced system to ensure a precise, fast, and safe treatment journey,” El-Shahawy said.

The President of Assiut University, Professor Ahmed El-Minshawy, described the acquisition of the linear accelerator as a technical breakthrough and the first of its kind for Egyptian university hospitals. He characterized the cooperation with AAIB as a strategic partnership aimed primarily at alleviating the suffering of patients in Upper Egypt.

The collaboration represents a functional model of partnership between the banking sector, medical technology providers, and academic institutions to expand access to advanced healthcare solutions in under-served communities.

