Gold climbed ‌to a three-week high on Monday as uncertainty stoked by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike ​down a vast swathe of President Donald Trump's tariffs pressured the dollar and pushed investors to the safety ​of bullion.

Spot ​gold climbed 1.1% to $5,158.29 per ounce by 0558 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since January 30. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up 2% ⁠at $5,180.40.

"The court's tariff ruling has, aside from earning the ire of the U.S. president, added another layer of uncertainty to global markets, with traders again turning to gold as a defensive play," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck ​down Trump's sweeping ‌tariffs that he pursued ⁠under a law ⁠meant for use in national emergencies, handing the Republican president a stinging defeat in a landmark ruling ​on Friday with major implications for the global economy.

After the court ‌ruling, Trump said he would raise a temporary tariff ⁠from 10% to 15% on U.S. imports from all countries.

Wall Street futures and the dollar slid in Asia on Monday as murkiness around U.S. tariffs revived the "sell America" trade.

"Whether gold can claw its way back above $5,400 in the near-term may rest on how long tariff uncertainty lingers and whether the U.S. engages in military action against Iran," Waterer said.

Iran has indicated it is prepared to make concessions on its nuclear programme in talks with the U.S. in return for the lifting of sanctions and recognition of ‌its right to enrich uranium, as it seeks to avert a ⁠U.S. attack.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed that underlying U.S. inflation ​increased more than expected in December, and signs are pointing to a further acceleration in January, which would strengthen expectations that the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates before June.

Spot silver climbed ​2.9% to $86.98 ‌per ounce, a more than two-week high.

Spot platinum edged 0.1% higher ⁠to $2,158.55 per ounce, while palladium slipped 0.2% ​to $1,745.09.

