Gold rose to a more than three-week high on Monday, as the dollar fell after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a vast swathe of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Friday and as U.S.-Iran tensions simmered.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold <XAU=> climbed 1.2% to $5,163.60 per ounce by 0210 GMT, hitting a more than three-week high.

* U.S. gold futures <GCcv1> for April delivery were up 2% at $5,184.90.

* The dollar fell as traders took the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down most of Trump's tariffs as supportive for global growth, though confusion and risk of conflict in the Middle East kept moves relatively small. [USD/]

* The Mainland China market was closed for Lunar New year holidays, which means low volumes and possibly volatile moves, traders said. Trading is set to resume on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a large swath of Trump's tariffs has weakened his ability to threaten and impose tariffs at a moment's notice, but it won't end gnawing uncertainty for trade partners or companies.

* U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday said none of the countries that have reached trade deals with the U.S. had shared plans to withdraw following the judgment.

* U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with government spending posting its biggest decline since 1972 because of last year's shutdown, but steady consumer and business outlays underscored the economy's resilience.

* Markets currently expect three 25-basis-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. FEDWATCH

* Iran has indicated it is prepared to make concessions on its nuclear programme in talks with the U.S. in return for the lifting of sanctions and recognition of its right to enrich uranium, as it seeks to avert a U.S. attack.

* Spot silver <XAG=> climbed 3.1% to $87.10 per ounce, a more than two-week high.

* Spot platinum <XPT=> rose 1.2% to $2,182.60 per ounce, while palladium <XPD=> was up 0.5% at $1,753.75.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Ifo Business Climate, Curr Conditions, Expectations New Feb 0700 US Factory Orders MM Dec

