Projects backed by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, have to date added over $50 billion to GDP and supported the creation of 7 million jobs across 36 countries, says a report.

The AFC's annual Development Impact Report, presenting a comprehensive, data-driven account of AFC’s cumulative development outcomes across Africa, highlights the establishment of the continent’s largest and fastest-growing renewable energy platform, Infinity Power, now delivering 1.4GW of clean electricity, and on track to reach 3GW by 2030 – a clear marker of AFC’s leadership in Africa’s energy transition.

“This report is a record of the tangible, large-scale impact we’ve always aimed for—driven by disciplined capital, strategic partnerships, and a focus on outcomes that matter,” said Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC. “From clean energy to industrial ecosystems and regional rail links, AFC’s investments are transforming challenges into opportunities and unlocking Africa’s potential at scale.”

The report tracks outcomes across 166 projects, drawing from over 250,000 data points validated by a rigorous methodology. AFC’s development model, grounded in its Theory of Change, prioritises four pillars: industrialization, energy transition, regional integration, and digital inclusion.

Further key cumulative metrics include:

* $14 billion in capital mobilised

* 4.1 million homes connected to electricity

* 8.8 million tons of CO₂ emissions avoided annually

The report also details broad social outcomes, including inclusive employment across gender and age, among significant community-level impacts. For example, AFC investments in Gabon’s ARISE Industrial Platform resulted in 42% female workforce participation. Women are employed across manufacturing, services and off-grid energy sectors, advancing gender equity in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Digital inclusion initiatives like M-KOPA, a pay-as-you-go mobile and solar energy finance platform, empowered 1.7 million first-time mobile internet users, while investments in providers like MTN and Airtel have connected over 100 million people to mobile and broadband services.

AFC’s model links strategic project development with exit discipline, crowding in private capital once projects are commercially viable. The report highlights notable investment outcomes, including:

* Infinity Power/Lekela acquisition – now Africa’s largest renewable platform, with large-scale wind and solar operations spanning Egypt, Senegal, and South Africa

* The Red Sea Power project – setting Djibouti on course to become the first African nation powered entirely by renewable energy

* Lobito Rail Corridor – linking Angola, DRC and Zambia to shorten export timelines from 45 to 7 days, cut 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, and unlock trade routes for minerals critical to the global energy transition,

* Takoradi Port exit (Ghana) – a demonstration of transition to private capital, preserving impact and redeploying funds

* Kamoa-Kakula – the world’s lowest-emission copper mine, contributing 6% to DRC’s GDP

As global demand grows for sustainable, high‑yield investments, AFC’s blended finance model offers a replicable approach to accelerating Africa’s infrastructure development. The report concludes with a call to partners – governments, investors, and development institutions – to collaborate in scaling proven models that drive structural transformation, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.

