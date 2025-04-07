RIYADH — As many as 15,135 administrative decisions were taken against Saudi citizens and expatriates for violating residency, labor, and border security laws during the month of Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The decisions were taken by the General Directorate of Passports, through its administrative committees in various regional passport departments across the Kingdom. Penalties against the violators will include imprisonment, fines, and deportation of expatriates.



The Passports Directorate urged all citizens and expatriates including business owners and individuals, that they should not transport, employ, or shelter violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, or hide them, or provide them with any means of assistance in finding employment, housing, or transportation.



The directorate called for cooperation and reporting violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by calling over the phone number 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the regions in the Kingdom.

