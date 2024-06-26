RIYADH — The Criminal Court in Riyadh issued penalties against a Saudi citizen and a Syrian expatriate after their conviction in commercial concealment (cover-up) in the contracting sector in the city of Riyadh.

The penalties included financial fines, cancellation of the commercial register of the business activity involved in the violation, cancellation of the commercial license, and liquidation of the business activity.



The court also ruled to prevent the Saudi citizen from practicing commercial activity for a period of five years, collecting zakat, fees, and taxes from him, in addition to deportation of the Syrian national from the Kingdom and not allowing him to return to the Kingdom for work, and publicizing the convicts’ names in the local media at their own personal expense.



The Ministry of Commerce seized material evidence confirming that the citizen was covering up for the Syrian resident so as to enable him to engage in commercial activity on his own account without obtaining a foreign investor’s license. It also showed an increase in the volume of financial transactions of the Syrian national in a way that was not commensurate with his profession as project manager apart from his dealings with local institutions and individuals, as well as his leasing of equipment, and implementing several projects in the regions of Riyadh, Al-Qassim, and Al-Baha.



The National Program to Combat Commercial Concealment has set 10 standards for establishments’ compliance with market rules approved by government agencies, and they are monitored continuously by the ministry officials.



The Anti-Concealment Law stipulates the imposition of maximum five-year jail term, a fine of up to SR5 million, and the seizure and confiscation of illicit funds, after final judicial rulings are issued against those involved in the commercial cover-up.

