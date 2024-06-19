Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Police to enhance cooperation in activating the “Heritage Police – Al Asas” project in historical neighbourhoods under the authority's purview.

The collaboration aims to coordinate efforts between both parties to ensure the security of these assets and provide visitors with exceptional cultural experiences through initiatives and events aimed at introducing Dubai's history, promoting cultural values, and enhancing national identity.

The MoU underscores the commitment of Dubai Culture and Dubai Police to embody Dubai government principles by fostering inter-entity communication, sharing best practices, supporting the emirate's goals, and jointly enhancing societal quality of life. The MoU aims to deploy the Al Asas police in relevant neighbourhoods of Dubai, such as Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood and Hatta Heritage Village.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, reaffirmed Dubai Police General Command's commitment to enhancing constructive communication and fulfilling government directives that promote integrated efforts towards strategic objectives.

"This MoU guarantees the achievement of wise leadership's aspirations and government directives in all aspects, including values, national identity, and cultural heritage," "This collaboration embodies these aspirations and supports the emirate's efforts in launching creative and innovative initiatives and events that introduce the community and visitors to Dubai's rich cultural heritage," he said.

Muna Faisal Algurg, CEO of the Cultural & Heritage Sector, affirmed the Authority’s keenness to strengthen cooperation and coordination with Dubai government entities, in line with its efforts in managing heritage and historical sites, highlighting Emirati heritage, safeguarding it, and expanding its presence on the global mapز

She added, “Heritage and historical sites are important landmarks that highlight our national identity, heritage, , and they bear witness to Dubai's growth and development over many decades. Our collaboration with Dubai Police enhances the significance of the Heritage Police, which represents a living tradition dating back over half a century, enriching national events hosted by the Authority's facilities and assets, and providing visitors and tourists with a distinctive cultural experience.”