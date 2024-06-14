Doha: Qatar Customs officials at the Hamad Port and Southern Ports Customs Administration foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately 8 tonnes of prohibited tobacco into the country following suspicion in one of the trailers used for transporting goods.

The trailer was subjected to examination, and the seized material was found hidden in a secret room inside it.

The customs authority has repeatedly warned against bringing illegal goods into Qatar.

The inspectors undergo intensifying theoretical and field training in the latest technology and methods to uncover and foil smuggling attempts of illegals into the country.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

