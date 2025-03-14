RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib has approved the classification of all criminal offenses related to methamphetamine (Shabu) as major crimes requiring detention.



The decision aligns with the Kingdom’s national efforts to combat drug abuse and curb its spread, given the severe health and security risks associated with methamphetamine use.



Methamphetamine is known to cause serious psychological and behavioral disorders, contributing to rising crime and violence rates.



The new classification ensures that strict legal measures are enforced to address this issue decisively.



The Attorney General’s Decision No. 110 issued on 1 Ramadan 1446 AH amends a previous regulation (Decision No. 1 dated 1 Muharram 1442 AH) by adding Clause No. 26, which states: "All criminal offenses related to methamphetamine (Shabu) are classified as major crimes requiring detention."



This classification covers all offenses connected to methamphetamine, including possession, smuggling, trafficking, acquisition, receipt, storage, transportation, purchase, or use when intended for personal consumption.



Additionally, attempted production or manufacturing of methamphetamine is also considered a major offense under this regulation.



The decision is in line with Article 112 of the Criminal Procedures Law, which authorizes the Attorney General — after coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Presidency of State Security — to determine major crimes requiring detention and publish them in the official gazette.



In a separate aspect of Saudi Arabia’s anti-drug efforts, Article 42 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Law allows drug users and addicts to seek treatment voluntarily without facing legal action. If an individual, or their relative, requests treatment, no criminal charges will be filed, provided that any illicit substances in their possession are surrendered or disclosed to the authorities.

