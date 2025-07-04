RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports has issued 8,155 administrative decisions against violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations during the last Hijri month of Dhul Hijjah.



Administrative committees under passport departments in various regions of the Kingdom took the decisions to penalize the violators, including Saudi citizens and expatriates, and the penalties include imprisonment, fines, and deportation.



The Passports Directorate urged all citizens and residents, including business owners, not to transport, employ, or shelter violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, or provide them with any means of assistance in finding employment, housing, or transportation.



It called on the public to extend cooperation through passing information about the violators by calling 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the regions of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, the directorate said.

