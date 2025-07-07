RIYADH — The Saudi security authorities have arrested 37 members of criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking in the Riyadh and Hail regions.



They included six ministry employees, according to an official source at the Ministry of Interior.



Those arrested include 28 Saudi citizens, five Syrian nationals, two Ethiopian border security violators, a Yemeni national and a Yemeni expatriate.



The criminal networks were found involved in receiving and trafficking the narcotic substances amphetamine and shabu (crude form of methamphetamine), as well as tablets subject to medical regulation.



The arrested citizens include two each from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of National Guard and one each from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health.



The arrests were made following information available to the competent authority at the Ministry of Interior.



The arrested persons were referred to the Public Prosecution after taking the necessary legal measures.



The ministry affirmed that security agencies are vigilant against all criminal plots being hatched to target the nation and its youth with drugs.



"The security authorities will confront anyone who dares to threaten the security of the Kingdom, as well as its citizens, and residents. They will foil such plots and arrest anyone involved in such crimes," the ministry added.

