As part of Autism Awareness month, several milestones have been achieved on Emirates’ journey to make travel more accessible for all. One year after Emirates’ first successful ‘travel rehearsal’, the programme is now being rolled out across 17 cities – allowing children with autism to practice the journey through the airport in order to prepare for real flights. Emirates has also achieved its designation as the world’s first Autism Certified Airline™, with more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff now trained to support customers with autism. For the month of April, Emirates highlighted autism awareness to millions of passengers globally, showcasing a selection of movies, podcasts and TV shows about neurodiversity on its inflight entertainment system, ice.

Adel al Redha, Deputy President and COO, Emirates, said: “Emirates has been driving and facilitating good progress in accessible travel, and it is part of our operational strategy. We continue to work on this mission to make travel more inclusive. At the beginning of 2024, we were recognised as a Certified Autism Center™. We have upskilled our teams and I am pleased to say that we are now the world’s first autism-certified airline, with 30, 000 frontline staff and cabin crew trained to support our customers with autism.

Now we are also rolling out our Travel Rehearsal programme in cities across the globe, to break barriers and make travel accessible for everyone. This is part of our social and professional responsibility.”

Globally, Emirates has started rolling out its travel rehearsal programme to 17 cities including Barcelona, Brisbane, Budapest, Cebu, Christchurch, Dubai, Durban, Luanda, Madrid, Manila, Mauritius, Manchester, Montreal, Nice, Oslo, Paris and Toronto, with more destinations committing to the programme every month.

The Travel Rehearsal concept first began in 2023, as a community collaboration between Emirates, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Police and Dubai Customs, and several schools and centres for autism in Dubai, whose feedback was invaluable to the process.

Now on an international level, parents, therapists and teachers involved in the travel rehearsals have reported to Emirates that the experience has been invaluable in helping their child to have a safe and successful flight, by offering the comfort of preparation and familiarity, as well as trained staff to support.

Emirates is introducing the travel rehearsal initiative in many cities on its network, with partnering airports, authorities, local centers, and foundations. Currently, this is not a bookable service and is available on an invitation basis in collaboration with accredited centers.