ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the family of Moldovan resident Zvi Kogan, who holds dual Israeli citizenship in addition to the official nationality registered in the formal residency documents in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere appreciation to the authorities in the Republic of Türkiye for their cooperation in arresting the perpetrators.

Furthermore, the Ministry commended the exceptional diligence and professionalism demonstrated by the relevant Emirati authorities overseeing the case and managing it in a way that does not affect the course of the ongoing investigations.

In this regard, the Ministry reaffirmed the need to obtain information from official sources and cautioned against trusting misleading or false reporting.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among diverse religions and cultures, and to safeguarding the security of the UAE’s society and ensuring the highest standards of safety for all.