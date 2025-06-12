Bahrain’s Public Prosecution has referred a number of Bahraini defendants to trial for submitting false data online to the Social Insurance Organization (SIO) and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), and forging private documents to illegally obtain over BD230,000 from both entities.

This came as a result of Tamkeen’s ongoing collaboration with relevant authorities to monitor and report misuse of its support programmes, said a statement.

The Financial Crimes and Money Laundering Prosecution directorate received reports from Tamkeen and the SIO regarding the use of fake documents submitted online to illegally obtain funds for the purpose of employee wage support, it said.

Tamkeen commended the collaborative efforts and the prompt action of the relevant government authorities in reporting suspected cases diligently. Tamkeen also stressed that all cases with an element of criminal suspicion such as ghost employment, wage manipulation, and falsifying of documents, and others, should be referred to the relevant authorities to take necessary legal action. – TradeArabia News Service

