AMMAN: The Northern Military Zone personnel in Jordan on Wednesday shot down a drone loaded with narcotics coming from the Syrian territories, an official source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said, quoted by Petra.

According to the source, the drone was shot down and controlled after monitoring and investigation revealed that it was carrying a significant amount of crystal. The seizures were then turned over to the competent authorities.

The source emphasised that the JAF is constantly on the alert for anyone attempting to jeopardise national security or individual citizen safety.



