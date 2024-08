CAIRO:The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday that it received a report of an incident 63 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, adding that authorities were investigating.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. (Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)