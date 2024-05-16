Riyadh: The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and the Djiboutian National Anti-Corruption Commission signed a memorandum of understanding today to combat corruption and enhance cooperation. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Arab Forum for Anti-Corruption Agencies and Financial Investigation Units, which is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince in Riyadh.



The Kingdom was represented by the President of the Nazaha, Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, and the Djiboutian Chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Committee, Badria Zakaria Sheikh Ibrahim.



The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes, exchange information related to corruption crimes, and develop and strengthen the institutional capacity of both sides.