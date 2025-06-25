Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and UK Government have signed a one-stop security agreement in London, aimed at enhancing the experience of transit passengers by streamlining security procedures at Saudi Arabia airports.

Under the agreement, passengers travelling from UK airports via Saudi Arabia will no longer be required to undergo security screening during transit.

Security procedures completed at UK airports will be recognised at Saudi airports, allowing for faster connections and reduced transit times, while maintaining the highest international standards of aviation safety and security.

This milestone marks a strategic step in positioning Saudi Arabia as a global aviation hub, supporting the goals of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and Vision 2030 to enhance air connectivity and facilitate seamless international travel, said GACA in a statement.

This initiative is part of GACA’s broader efforts to leverage technology and digital solutions to transform Saudi airports into world-class gateways, ensuring secure, efficient, and passenger centric operations, it stated.

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Al Duailej, the President of GACA, and Dr Rannia Leontaridi, the Director General for Aviation, Maritime, and Security at the UK Department for Transport.

"This agreement reflects the high level of trust and alignment between the security frameworks of both countries," said Mohammed Al Fawzan, the Executive Vice President for Aviation Security at GACA.

"It is expected to enhance the passenger journey by reducing wait times and eliminating redundant security checks. It will also improve airport and airline efficiency by shortening turnaround times and strengthening operational coordination through the exchange of best practices and risk data," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

