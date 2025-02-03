RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa at his office in Riyadh on Sunday. Al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia on his first official foreign visit after assuming office as transitional president of Syria.



During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in Syria and ways to support the security and stability of the country. They reviewed the latest regional developments and the efforts made in this regard. Aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to enhance them in various fields also figured in their talks.



At the outset of the reception, the Crown Prince congratulated Al-Sharaa on assuming the presidency of the Syrian Republic, wishing him every success in achieving the hopes and aspirations of the Syrian people.



For his part, Al-Sharaa expressed his thanks and appreciation of the Crown Prince for his sincere feelings and for the Kingdom's positions towards Syria and its people.



The reception was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Mohammed Al-Sheikh, the accompanying minister; Chief of General Intelligence Khalid Al-Humaidan; Advisor at the Royal Court Khalid Hadrawi; and Saudi Ambassador to Syria Dr. Faisal Al-Majfal. On the Syrian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Al-Shaibani, Director of the Private Office Abdulrahman Salama, and a number of officials attended.

