Baghdad: Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to develop the security agreement between the two countries.

Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al Awadi said that the MoU was signed by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al Araji and Secretary-General of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani. It is related to developing the previous security agreement between the two countries.

He added that the MoU focuses on strengthening joint border security and intelligence cooperation between the two countries, in addition to preventing infiltration and supporting joint border protection measures to serve the security interests of both countries.

