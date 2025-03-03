RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has urged dissidents, who were exploited by external entities to attack the Kingdom, to return home without facing consequences, as long as they were not involved in grave crimes, according to President of State Security Abdulaziz Al-Howairini.



He emphasized that the state focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment and assured that their return would not be publicized.



In a televised interview on Sunday, Al-Howairini conveyed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's directive, extending an open invitation to those who were misled and manipulated for ulterior motives.



He affirmed that Saudi Arabia welcomes their return without consequences if their opposition remained at the level of ideological influence and they were not implicated in criminal cases within the country.



Al-Howairini outlined the process for individuals wishing to return, stating they can contact the designated number (990) to provide their identity and location for assistance. Alternatively, they can delegate a family member to coordinate with the relevant authorities.



He added that Saudi embassies worldwide are prepared to facilitate and support their safe return.



Speaking on MBC’s Hikayat Waad (Promise Story) program, Al-Howairini reiterated that the state would not expose or publicize the names of those who choose to return, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to rehabilitation over punishment.



He also highlighted Saudi society's role in combating extremism and terrorism, revealing that approximately 20% of detainees in the country were taken into custody either at their families' request or through coordinated efforts with them.



He noted that families increasingly recognize the state's proactive approach to protecting its citizens from being exploited by extremists.



The program's latest episode focused on Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism efforts, featuring top security officials who shared insights into the country's progress in combating extremism in recent years.

