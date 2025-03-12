JEDDAH — The Saudi Council of Ministers on Tuesday welcomed the commencement of talks between the United States and Ukraine, hosted by the Kingdom as part of its efforts to bring an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chaired the Cabinet Session in Jeddah.



The Cabinet noted that this initiative reflects the Kingdom’s balanced relations with various stakeholders, as well as its leading role in promoting global security and peace, and its commitment to dialogue as the most effective means of conflict resolution and bringing viewpoints closer together.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary stated that the Cabinet discussed the outcomes of the talks between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which included affirming the Kingdom's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in Ukraine and achieving lasting peace. Moreover, both countries commended the strength of their economic ties and welcomed the re-establishment of the Joint Business Council in 2025.



At the outset of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on the content of the message received by the Crown Prince from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and the content of his meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



The Cabinet reviewed the regional and international meetings held in the Kingdom, aimed at strengthening the foundations of cooperation and partnership, as well as enhancing consultation and coordination to address the current challenges in the region.



The Cabinet appreciated the statement issued following the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It also emphasized its absolute rejection of calls for the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land and affirmed the Kingdom's continued efforts, in cooperation with friendly nations, to advance the implementation of the two-state solution.



The Cabinet commended the measures taken by the Syrian leadership to preserve civil peace in the country and to continue the process of building state institutions to achieve security and stability and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people. It also emphasized the Kingdom’s full support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



The Cabinet expressed its gratitude to the senior Islamic scholars and thinkers who participated in the Global Conference for Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects in Makkah. The Cabinet lauded those figures’ appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s leading role in serving Islam and Muslims and supporting solidarity and unity among them.



The Cabinet emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing partnerships with international organizations across various fields, including the Kingdom’s chairmanship of the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW69). This role aligns with the Kingdom’s ongoing achievements in this regard at local, regional, and global levels.



The Cabinet noted that the celebration of Flag Day on March 11 reaffirms pride in its significance throughout the history of the Saudi state since its founding. The national flag reflects deep values that embody the steadfast principles of this generous nation.



Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet hailed the National Campaign for Charitable Work, which embodies the deep-rooted culture of generosity, giving, and solidarity within Saudi society. He highlighted the significant care and attention the state provides to this pioneering field.



The Cabinet also pointed to the positive growth rates achieved by economic activities during 2024, reflecting the success of the Vision 2030 programs and the progress made in major projects and national strategies.



The Cabinet authorized the chairman of the board of trustees of the King Fahd National Library or his deputy to discuss and sign a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of knowledge and publishing with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the minister of sport or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Arab Administrative Development Organization (AADO) regarding a draft MoU in the field of training between the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the AADO.



It authorized the minister of interior or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Vietnamese side regarding a draft agreement between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam on the transfer of persons sentenced to penalties involving deprivation of liberty, and the minister of foreign affairs or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Salvadoran side regarding a draft MoU on political consultations between the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Salvadoran Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of justice or his deputy to discuss and sign with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) regarding a draft MoU between the Saudi Ministry of Justice and the UNODC, and minister of investment or his deputy to sign a draft agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Uruguay on promoting and protecting investment.



It authorized the chairman of the board of directors of the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) or his deputy to discuss and sign a draft agreement between the NCA and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) office in the field of cybersecurity.



The Cabinet approved a MoU between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia for cooperation in the field of promoting direct investment, and



an agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kosovo on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of finance and chairman of the board of directors of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority or his deputy to sign a draft agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, and the president of the General Court of Audit or his deputy to discuss and sign two draft memoranda of understanding between the Saudi General Court of Audit and the Turkish Court of Accounts and the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea for cooperation in accounting, auditing, and professional fields.



The Cabinet approved a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi Public Prosecution and the Uzbek General Prosecutor's Office, and another MoU between the Saudi Accreditation Center and the Kazakh National Center of Accreditation for cooperation in the field of accreditation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).